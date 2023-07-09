Ravens CB Rock Ya-Sin shares what stands out about his new team

The Baltimore Ravens added former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to their secondary on a one-year, $6 million deal. He will be tasked with starting opposite of fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and providing quality snaps against some of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

When asked what stands out about his new team in Baltimore, he pointed to the film as his answer. He discussed his new teammates such as Humphrey, inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, quarterback Lamar Jackson and others, saying that he believes it’s a great situation for him.

“Just watching the film, [I was] seeing how those guys play, seeing the kind of locker room those guys have. You have guys like ‘Marlo’ [Marlon Humphrey], Marcus [Williams], ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith], Patrick [Queen], Odafe [Oweh]. The list goes on and on, on defense. Then, you have probably the best player in the league in Lamar [Jackson]. It’s just a great situation for me, I believe.”

