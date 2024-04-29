New Ravens CB Nate Wiggins ‘I’m here to win’

The Baltimore Ravens lost in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, ending a magical run that saw them earn the conference’s No. 1 seed. The team is in a competitive window, and need quality players to help them get over the hump.

When Wiggins provided his opening statement during his introductory press conference, the rookie showed his competitiveness and eagerness to step on the field and play. He said he’s “here to win”, also mentioning he’s a passionate player and that he’s there to get the job done.

“I’m happy to be here. Like they said, I’m a passionate player. I love the game of football, so that’s why I feel like I’m the best player to be here. I feel like this program, this organization is about passion and winning. That’s all I care about. That’s all I came here to do. I’m here to win, and I’m here to get the job done. So, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Baltimore is known to invest heavy assets into their secondary, and on Thursday night they did just that by spending yet another first round pick on the position. Wiggins should help the Ravens have another year of quality cornerback depth, which is a must with their history of injuries at the position.

