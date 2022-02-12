Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey weighs in on state of AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens play in the AFC North, which has turned into an extremely talented division. The Cincinnati Bengals are currently the AFC representatives in the Super Bowl, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns join Baltimore as teams with talented rosters and plenty of potential to bounce back in 2022.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made an appearance on Radio Row during Super Bowl week, and on “talkSPORT” gave an explanation as to how Cincinnati’s success is a good thing for the AFC North as a whole, saying that it makes things exciting.