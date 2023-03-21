Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey takes to Twitter to share thoughts on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens have been a team that hasn’t gotten enough out of their wide receiver group over the last handful of years. They’ve struggled for the most part to draft and develop talent at the position, and have only majorly hit on a few veteran options over the course of their franchise history.

One of the biggest names still remaining on the free agent market is wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who missed all of the 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl the previous year. Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Beckham, saying that the wideout “looks like a Raven.”

Obj looks like a Raven to me is all I’m saying. — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 20, 2023

