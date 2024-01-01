Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey suffers calf injury against Dolphins; 2 other defenders exit in 56-19 win

Dec. 31—By Brian Wacker — bwacker@baltsun.com

The Ravens' secondary suffered another blow late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was ruled out at the start of the second half with a calf injury. He suffered the injury on Miami's 27-yard field goal with 3:42 remaining in the opening quarter and limped to the sideline before heading into the blue medical tent.

Humphrey returned to the Ravens' bench, but was not on the field for the defense's next series, with veteran Rock Ya-Sin taking his place. He stayed on the sideline continuing to try to stretch out his calf.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro, Humphrey previously missed two games in November with a calf injury. He also sat out the first four games of the season after undergoing foot surgery in mid-August.

The defense was further depleted early in the second half when defensive tackle Michael Pierce and safety Daryl Worley collided and remained down on the field before walking to the sideline under their own power. Worley headed to the locker room shortly after. The Ravens said both were being evaluated for head injuries and they did not return, though coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Worley was cleared to come back in an emergency. Harbaugh did not elaborate on any other injuries.

Baltimore is already without cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Miami was able to take advantage of the depleted secondary early in the game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 77 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, and running back De'Von Achane also gashed Baltimore in the opening quarter with 68 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards.

The Ravens' defense eventually settled down, however, intercepting Tagovailoa in the second quarter and eventually taking a 28-13 halftime lead on their way to a dominant 56-19 victory.

