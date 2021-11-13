Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey says Week 10 loss to Dolphins will be ‘a great wake-up call’

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a disappointing defeat to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 by the final score of 22-10. Baltimore couldn’t get anything going on offense, and the defense gave up big plays when it mattered despite playing well for most of the game.

After the contest, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke about the loss, saying that it would be a great wake-up call for the team. Baltimore moved to 1-1 after their bye after beating the Minnesota Vikings in overtime during Week 9.

"This will be a great wake-up call.. there will be so many different things to look at." pic.twitter.com/WeGT5WzRFh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2021

Although the defense didn’t come through in some big moments, their Week 10 loss doesn’t fall on them. They didn’t allow a touchdown until just over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and played well for most of the game. Instead, the offense is the unit that faltered, as they didn’t score their first touchdown until just over four minutes to in the final period.

The Ravens now have 10 days to regroup and make adjustments before their Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears. They’ll look to get off to a much faster start next week, and the offense will look to put together a better performance than in Miami.