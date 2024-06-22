Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey responds to claims he’s “overrated”

As Darnell Jefferson said in The Program, one of the most underrated football moves of all time, “I refuse to be cast in a pejorative light.”

The same can be said for Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who responded to claims that he’s overrated. The seasoned veteran even called out the specific publication by name.

“I did see that from one of those people that posted it,” Humphrey said on his Punch Line Podcast.

“As I sat there, I was like, I was hurt last year. So, I didn’t really lock up anybody last year, so just get daggum healthy and lock some people up. But that list ain’t bad. But why you cooking me? … Bleacher Report, I got to get it back in blood, it is what it is.”

Humphrey is referring to a recent post on Bleacher Report that gave its take on who the most overrated player at every position is. Humphrey pointed out that he was slowed by injury last season, missing seven regular season games due to a foot injury requiring surgery.

As a result, the 27-year-old Hoover, Alabama native’s statistical production sharply declined.

His having been hurt last year is also the reason he missed parts of Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp this month.

Humphrey explained:

“I did Day 1 [of minicamp] and then I took two vet rest days. I’m kind of on the NBA routine sometimes. Took two rest days but man, I’m excited.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire