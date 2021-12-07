Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey out for remainder of 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens have had to deal with terrible injury luck over the course of the 2021 season. They’ve seen starter after starter go down, and have had to play with a “next man up” mentality all year long.

The injuries didn’t stop in Week 13 for Baltimore. During their 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team lost both offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and cornerback Marlon Humphrey to ailments. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said that Humphrey will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, confirming initial fears.

Coach Harbaugh confirms Marlon Humphrey will be out for the year. pic.twitter.com/1VGWRJ4BxN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 6, 2021

The loss of Humphrey is yet another brutal blow to the Ravens defensive unit, as the secondary will now be without cornerback Marcus Peters, safety DeShon Elliott and others for the year. Baltimore will have to rely on players like Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith to help carry the cornerback position moving forward.