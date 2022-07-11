Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey named as top-10 player at position by NFL peers

The Baltimore Ravens have been deemed to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL by many analysts heading into the 2022 season, including a nod by Pro Football Focus. With players like cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey as well as safeties Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, this group appears to be one that will give many NFL quarterbacks trouble if they decide to test their coverage.

In an article posted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he listed off the NFL’s top 10 cornerbacks for 2022 as voted on by executives, coaches and players. Coming in on the list at No. 8 was Humphrey. When explaining why Humphrey took a tumble in the rankings, Fowler said the cornerback’s injury and others performing better last season was the main reason for Humphrey being ranked where he was.

“Humphrey took a sizable fall in the rankings, in part because others had a bigger 2021 season. Humphrey missed the last month of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, and in 12 games, he failed to produce at the same level as his 2020 campaign, when he had eight forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks. He finished 2021 with one forced fumble and zero sacks.”

Humphrey suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers that forced the cornerback to miss the remainder of the season. When healthy, Humphrey is a top-five player at his position and his play on the field shows, even if he had a down year in 2021.

A talented and healthy Humphrey is a player opposing quarterbacks hope to not see in the secondary. He is a turnover machine, and will be looking to bounce back in a big way during the 2022 season.