Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is impressed by Xavien Howard’s play

One of the benefits of playing on Sunday night is that the rest of the league gets an opportunity to watch the game, so players have a chance to view their peers.

This week, the Miami Dolphins had that privilege, as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 at Hard Rock Stadium. They earned their fourth win of the season due to an impressive defensive effort despite Byron Jones, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams and Kader Kohou all out with injuries in the secondary. And, to make matters worse, safety Brandon Jones left in the third quarter with a knee injury that looked to be pretty serious.

Xavien Howard, the most experienced member of the cornerback room, played through his groin injuries and was on the field for all 75 defensive snaps. His leadership and performance during the night caught the attention of his counterpart from the Baltimore Ravens, Marlon Humphrey.

Xavier Howard is really like that. He in my Top 5 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) October 24, 2022

While Humphrey may have spelled Howard’s name incorrectly, the sentiment still rings true. Miami’s top cornerback is one of the best in the game when he’s healthy.

