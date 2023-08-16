Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey expected to miss multiple weeks with foot injury

Marlon Humphrey has been the star of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense since he was selected by the franchise 16th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. The team will have to be without the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, as he will miss time due to a foot injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Humphrey will have surgery and will only be off the field for “a little over a month.”

Overall, this isn’t an issue that will ruin the Ravens’ season, but it will mean the rest of the defense will have to step up, especially in an ultra-competitive AFC North.

#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games. https://t.co/gkCiVoGuI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Humphrey and other former Alabama players as the 2023 NFL season approaches.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire