Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey discusses team’s injuries during 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens suffered through a massive amount of injuries during the 2021 season. Many different players were impacted by ailments, and the injuries never seemed to stop coming, as guys were going down before, during, and at the end of the year.

After one of Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp practices, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey was asked about if he felt weighed down because it felt like he had to do more to make up for some of the injuries that the team suffered on defense. He said that wasn’t the case, and praised the Ravens’ fighting spirit to win throughout the last few games of the year.