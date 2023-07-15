Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey discusses team’s Super Bowl window
The Baltimore Ravens feel extremely confident in the roster that they’ve put together ahead of the 2023 NFL season. They’ve added pieces around quarterback Lamar Jackson, while also working to keep their defense intact from the end-of-season surge they had.
When discussing the team’s Super Bowl window, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared that the talent is there, and his whole message was that the team shouldn’t waste their window. He made sure to also mention how fast windows both open and close, and the Ravens have a very good opportunity to capitalize on their window.
“Yes, we haven’t had those conversations, but I was very … And that was actually one of the messages Coach ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh] and ‘EDC’ [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] had with us when we started minicamp – was just [that] this offseason, they felt more than ever – and I felt, as well, [from] the outside looking in … They felt, more than ever, we’ve put a roster together that should be able to compete for a Super Bowl. And I think that’s … To me, I think Ravens fans [and] everybody has seen a difference in that; you pay the best quarterback in the league, you get Odell [Beckham Jr.], you put all these pieces together. The talent is there; it’s just putting it all together. So, I’ve been very pleased with the front office – what they’ve done this offseason. So, that’s the biggest thing. That was the whole point of my message; ‘Let’s not waste this window. We all know windows open, and they close very quickly, so let’s not waste this opportunity, because we’ve got a really good opportunity in front of us.'”