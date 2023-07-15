Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey discusses team’s Super Bowl window

“Yes, we haven’t had those conversations, but I was very … And that was actually one of the messages Coach ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh] and ‘EDC’ [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] had with us when we started minicamp – was just [that] this offseason, they felt more than ever – and I felt, as well, [from] the outside looking in … They felt, more than ever, we’ve put a roster together that should be able to compete for a Super Bowl. And I think that’s … To me, I think Ravens fans [and] everybody has seen a difference in that; you pay the best quarterback in the league, you get Odell [Beckham Jr.], you put all these pieces together. The talent is there; it’s just putting it all together. So, I’ve been very pleased with the front office – what they’ve done this offseason. So, that’s the biggest thing. That was the whole point of my message; ‘Let’s not waste this window. We all know windows open, and they close very quickly, so let’s not waste this opportunity, because we’ve got a really good opportunity in front of us.'”