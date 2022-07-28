Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey discusses excitement level of team to be back

The Baltimore Ravens took the field for the first time during at 2022 training camp on Wednesday in front of excited fans that have been ready to see the team in action since the Week 18 loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the 2021 season. Injuries played a big role in Baltimore’s record from last year, which ended up being below .500 at 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017 as a result.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey met with the media after practice, and was asked what excites him the most about the first day of training camp. He discussed how he’s ready to grow with his teammates and start a journey of where they want to be.

“Just being back. It feels good to be back with the guys. Some new energy, some new players. A lot of guys just talked with the other guys in the locker room and we’re all just excited to get back. Not too many guys had a great end last year, with just the team in general and individual players, player success. But we’re all just really excited to get back. I’m really excited to grow with these guys, take it day-by-day and start that journey to where we want to be”

The Ravens have a revamped secondary with the additions of safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, as well as cornerback Kyle Fuller. Cornerback Marcus Peters should be returning from a torn ACL at some point as well, so the back end of the Baltimore defense should be a lot better than in 2021, where they struggled in multiple areas. Health and depth will be key in regards to keeping that unit together, but they have the talent to put together a special season.