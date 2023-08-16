Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey could miss start of regular season with undisclosed injury
The Baltimore Ravens could be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the forseeable future after he suffered an injury in the first joint practice against the Commanders.
#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss time with an injury that may require a medical procedure and his status for the start of the season is now up in the air, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/KdEfjoAzKO
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2023