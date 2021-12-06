Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey could be out for the season with shoulder injury

The Cleveland Browns had two primary goals during their bye week: Get healthy and get prepared for a tough final five games of the 2021 season.

Their Week 14 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, didn’t get that chance as they faced off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The Ravens lost to the Steelers drawing the AFC North even tighter with the Cincinnati Bengals also losing in Week 13.

Baltimore has struggled for weeks, including against the Browns in Week 12 despite the win, and find themselves in a precarious situation despite their 8-4 record and leading the division. The Ravens offense continues to depend far too much on QB Lamar Jackson and the team has been ravaged by injuries.

Against Pittsburgh, Baltimore may have suffered the biggest injury so far for the team:

#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Humphrey is the team’s best defender and sets a physical presence on the outside. The Ravens have struggled to defend the pass everywhere except where Humphrey is this year.

With a week to prepare, it will be interesting if Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland offense, which is run-heavy, focuses more on passing the ball in Week 14. While the passing offense under QB Baker Mayfield hasn’t been to the level many have wanted, throwing the ball with Humphrey out may be their best hope for a win.

We will keep you up to date on all the injury news going into their important Week 14 matchup.