Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among NFL players to react to CBA deal

The NFL Players Association agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement from NFL owners on Sunday, a deal that will run through 2030.

The new deal includes a 17-game season, a new seven-team playoff format, higher salaries and increased roster sizes.

Throughout the entire process, several players voiced their disapproval of the proposed deal. Over 1,900 players voted on the deal, with just 60 more players voting yes than no. The ratification of the deal required just a simple majority.

When it became public Sunday afternoon that the deal had been agreed to, several players voiced their opinion on the matter. And like the vote, there were plenty of mixed opinions.

Baltimore Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey:

Around 500 players didn't even vote on the new CBA smh — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

It's good and bad to this deal I could see why anyone would vote either way. I just think it's amazing guys don't even care. — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

Ravens running back Mark Ingram, in response to Humphrey:

Bruh I don't understand that's so disappointing — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) March 15, 2020

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith:

That split explains why the NFL will always be the at the bottom of player power in the sports world. Dudes only care about themselves and the moment. People aren't afraid to lose anything. They only worry about their check. https://t.co/U0foIj3jkN — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 15, 2020

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, in response to an open letter from NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith:

Well done De — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2020

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson:

Trash, freaking trash — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

I wish I could really say how I honestly feel — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas:

🤬 it time to start load management 🙂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 15, 2020

😭😂😂 it's a joke at this point stack your bread that's all I can say — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 15, 2020

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

4 massages a week during the season going to have to boost that up to 6. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 15, 2020

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White:

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron:

Can't believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and y'all didn't want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 y'all do better — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, in response to Ebron's tweet:

Man I'm so hot bruh‼️🤬 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2020

Robinson in response to Ebron's tweet:

So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins:

The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly. pic.twitter.com/O0Pe1dg0L2 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 15, 2020

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake:

This CBA was shortsighted and constructed to benefit the players who made the majority of the league. Yes minimum salary was raised but at the cost of the players who paved the way physically/psychologically just to be short changed w/o a voice to defend their benefits. Sad — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) March 15, 2020

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid:

I'm gutted for the families who's livelihoods depend on their disability benefits. I'm blown away that many current players don't realize how bad the economics of this deal are and voted it through. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 15, 2020

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long:

I think I'm officially retired lmao #CBA — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 15, 2020

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku:

How do you not vote?!! It amazes me how people yearn for change but can't take 1 minute to vote on your future. Wow!!! — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 15, 2020

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quandre Diggs:

Y'all really let these people add another game and playoff game... with no extra bye week.. bamboozled — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 15, 2020

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, in response to Diggs:

They voted out of fear. That's it. Just fear. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 15, 2020

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman:

Yes a lot to a little — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

We are all trying to make it better. We didn't succeed — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

