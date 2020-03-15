Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey among NFL players to react to CBA deal

Ethan Cadeaux
NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Players Association agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement from NFL owners on Sunday, a deal that will run through 2030.

The new deal includes a 17-game season, a new seven-team playoff format, higher salaries and increased roster sizes. 

Throughout the entire process, several players voiced their disapproval of the proposed deal. Over 1,900 players voted on the deal, with just 60 more players voting yes than no. The ratification of the deal required just a simple majority.

When it became public Sunday afternoon that the deal had been agreed to, several players voiced their opinion on the matter. And like the vote, there were plenty of mixed opinions.

Baltimore Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey:

Ravens running back Mark Ingram, in response to Humphrey:

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith:

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, in response to an open letter from NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith:

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas:

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore:

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White:

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron:

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, in response to Ebron's tweet:

Robinson in response to Ebron's tweet:

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins:

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake:

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid:

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long:

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku:

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quandre Diggs:

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, in response to Diggs:

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman:

