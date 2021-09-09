Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer ‘potentially significant’ injuries ahead of opener vs Raiders

Today was the first practice of the week for the Raiders and the Ravens as they prepare for their matchup on Monday Night Football. For the Ravens the week couldn’t have begun on a worse note.

Practice was cut short today after Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards both suffered knee injuries being called “potentially significant’ according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens cut short practice today after CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards sustained potentially significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team is having tests done on both players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

Addition reporting has the team fearing both injuries could be torn ACL’s, which would be season-ending.

Ravens fear that RB Gus Edwards suffered a season-ending torn ACL during today's practice, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Ravens also fear that CB Marcus Peters suffered a torn ACL in same practice, per source. https://t.co/CM5vbbjfAa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

The hope is the injuries are not as serious as the Ravens fear. But even a minor injury at this late stage could keep Peters and Edwards out of the season opener against the Raiders. And if so, that’s two extremely important players to lose if you’re the Ravens.

The first official injury report of the season for the Raiders and Ravens will be released shortly. And we’ll get a better idea of how healthy these two teams will be.

