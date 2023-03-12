Ravens CB Marcus Peters named as free agent fit for NFC team by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have a number of their own players slated to hit the 2023 free agent market in the coming days. There should be multiple contributors from last year that the team will want to bring back, but others will assuredly walk as roster turnover is always inevitable.

When listing out free agent fits for each NFC team, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports named Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters as a fit for the Dallas Cowboys. When explaining why, Dubin mentioned the Cowboys’ need at cornerback, while likening Peters to the 2023 offseason’s version of fellow cornerback James Bradberry, who found success with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

“Everyone has already made the Odell Beckham Jr. connection, so I wanted to go in a different direction here. Dallas desperately needs an influx of bodies at corner, where the team proved perilously thin last season in the wake of injuries to Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. Peters can be this year’s version of James Bradberry, whom the Eagles picked up on the cheap and got a great season out of him. Dan Quinn should be able to get the best out of a very talented player, who can slot in across from Trevon Diggs.”

