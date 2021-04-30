Ravens CB Marcus Peters knew Steelers’ Najee Harris would land in AFC North

Marcus Peters knew Najee Harris would land in AFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the first running back off the board Thursday night, drafting Najee Harris out of Alabama with the 24th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was far from a surprising move after Pittsburgh cut ties with James Conner earlier this offseason, but no one was more confident the SEC’s leading rusher from a season ago would end up in the AFC North than Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.

Peters, who like Harris is a native of Northern California, was in attendance for the running back’s draft party. Speaking with reporters on Zoom after being drafted, Harris was interrupted by his new division rival leaning into the camera shot.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters crashing the Najee Harris Zoom call #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZdSqt8UOPE — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) April 30, 2021

“That was Marcus,” Harris said. “He just told me, ‘I’m gonna be playing you twice a year.’ That’s what he told me all draft day. It’s like he knew something before me. He said, ‘Just know, I’m gonna be playing you twice a year.’”

Peters, 28, is a two-time All-Pro corner who’s compiled seven interceptions and 19 passes defended since being traded to the Ravens midway through the 2019 season. Now, he can add fortune-telling to his resume — though his prediction does mean Baltimore will have its hands full having to deal with Harris twice a season.