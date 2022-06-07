Ravens CB Damarion Williams signs rookie contract

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work during 2022 voluntary organized team activities, with players getting valuable snaps while gaining chemistry with coaches. However, the team has also been busy getting their rookies from the 2022 NFL draft under contract, with a few of those signings happening over the past few days.

The latest Baltimore draft pick to sign their rookie deal is fourth-round cornerback Damarion Williams, who officially put pen to paper on Tuesday morning. The team posted a picture of him signing his contract, showing the cornerback as all smiles as he officially achieved a huge milestone.

In three years at Houston, Williams totaled 163 tackles and three interceptions. His ability to play multiple positions in the secondary is a big asset, as Baltimore has valued players who are extremely versatile over the last few seasons. The rookie has a chance to carve out a role for himself early on, but he’ll be competing for snaps in a very deep cornerback room.

Williams becomes the fifth Ravens 2022 draft pick to sign his rookie deal, with the others being running back Tyler Badie, defensive lineman Travis Jones, center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely. The team still has six first-year players left to sign.