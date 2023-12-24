Ravens CB Arthur Maulet out, WR Zay Flowers questionable to face 49ers

Dec. 23—By Childs Walker — childs.walker@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:December 23, 2023 at 6:25 p.m.| UPDATED:December 23, 2023 at 6:25 p.m.

Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet was declared out with a knee injury, while wide receiver Zay Flowers is questionable to play because of a foot injury, the team reported ahead of its Christmas night clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Flowers, who leads the team in catches and receiving yards, was a full practice participant Friday and Saturday, and coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week he had "no concern" about the rookie receiver's availability to face the NFC-leading 49ers.

The Ravens also declared cornerback and special teams contributor Jalyn Armour-Davis out with a concussion.

Maulet, one of the Ravens' options to cover the slot, played 10 defensive snaps last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and 23 the week before that against the Los Angeles Rams. He did not practice Friday or Saturday after suffering what Harbaugh described as a flare-up Thursday. Damarion "Pepe" Williams could be an option to step in for him.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (illness), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) are expected to play after they were not listed with injury designations for the game.

The 49ers, meanwhile, declared one of their key interior defenders, defensive tackle Arik Armstead, out with a foot/knee injury. Their most productive interior pass rusher, Javon Hargrave, is questionable with a hamstring injury and was listed as a limited participant in Saturday's practices.

Other 49ers declared out are starting linebacker Oren Burks (knee), No. 3 wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion) and reserve tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle).

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—