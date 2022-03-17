Ravens CB Anthony Averett finds new NFL home

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see any of their 2022 free agents change teams over the first day of free agency. However, as the days have gone by there have been a few that have departed from the organization for new opportunities.

On Wednesday night, it was announced by cornerback Anthony Averett’s agency that he had signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes after Averett posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter. The details of the contract were later released, with the cornerback set to make $4.5 million.

Former Ravens CB Anthony Averett has signed with the Raiders, according to his agency’s IG. pic.twitter.com/A3P7CKxAw0 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) March 17, 2022