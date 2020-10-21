Ravens Calais Campbell wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3-sack performance vs.
The Ravens traded for Calais Campbell this offseason in the hopes he’d help transform the run defense and offer some pass rush from the interior. While Campbell has been good through the first five weeks, he showed up in a big way in Week 6 against the Eagles. Campbell finished the game with three sacks of Carson Wentz, in addition to posting five total tackles, four tackles for a loss, and four quarterback hits. That dominant performance earned Campbell the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week award.