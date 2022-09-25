Ravens' Calais Campbell weighs in on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury

Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks.

Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.

Campbell's hit on Jones didn't appear dirty, even if it may have come a half-second late. After the game, the six-time Pro Bowler insisted there was no malicious intent.

"Just trying to get pressure on him. Hit him. Make him uncomfortable," Campbell told NFL Network's Mike Giardi after Baltimore's 37-26 win. " ... I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of the game. I hope he is OK."

That's a classy response from Campbell, who's in his 15th NFL season and is well-respected around the league. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick even compared Campbell to Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour earlier this week.

Jones' injury obviously is concerning for the Patriots, who have 36-year-old Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe as backups at quarterback. X-rays on Jones' ankle reportedly came back negative after the game, but he was in significant pain while being helped to the locker room after his injury, so his situation is worth monitoring.

While Jones' status for Week 4 is up in the air at the moment, he clearly has the respect of his teammates as he battles his second notable injury of the 2022 season.

"I'm riding with 10," Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon said of Jones. "Wherever. Don’t matter. We gotta play in a parking lot, we gotta play in Gillette (Stadium), we gotta play wherever, I’m riding with him. So just keep your prayers for him and just hopefully he’s OK."

The Patriots certainly could use Jones next Sunday in a showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.