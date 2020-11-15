Ravens Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith, L.J. Fort out vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens will be without a handful of defensive starters for tonight’s game against the New England Patriots. While defensive end Calais Campbell was already ruled out with a calf injury, the hope was cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker L.J. Fort would be able to go despite their respective injuries. Unfortunately, all three are on the list of inactive players just before kickoff.

Baltimore will have running back Mark Ingram however. This will be the first game Ingram has been active for since injuring his ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles four weeks ago. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have done well in Ingram’s stead but with New England struggling to stop the run, the Ravens having all three of their top running backs active is a real asset.

Take a look at the full list of inactive players for both the Ravens and Patriots in Week 10.

Baltimore Ravens inactives -- Week 10:

Player Position Trace McSorley QB Calais Campbell DE Jimmy Smith CB L.J. Fort LB Jihad Ward DE

New England Patriots inactives -- Week 10: