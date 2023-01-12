Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum looking forward to getting G Kevin Zeitler back on field

The Baltimore Ravens played their Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals without multiple key offensive starters. Running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews and guard Kevin Zeitler were all rested, while quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the game due to a knee injury.

In comments to the media after the Ravens’ Week 18 loss, center Tyler Linderbaum was asked about Zeitler’s pending return in the team’s Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Bengals. The rookie put his excitement to get the veteran back on the field on full display in his answer.

“Yes, we’ll see,” Linderbaum said. “[I’m] just looking forward to another opportunity. Obviously, having ‘Zeit’ [Kevin Zeitler] back, ‘Zeit’ is such a great player. He will definitely help. [D.J.] Reader is a tremendous player, but every time the ball’s snapped, you know he’s going to bring it. So, it makes us better. We’ll be looking forward to the opportunity, and I know he will, too.”

With the season hanging in the balance, it certainly will be important that the Ravens can win up front and dominate in the trenches. With some crafty game-planning, Baltimore could figure out some key ways to maximize their offensive line talent both in the run game and pass game against an underrated Bengals defense.

