Ravens C Bradley Bozeman shares how happy he is for OL Patrick Mekari signing extension

The Baltimore Ravens had to maneuver through plenty of offensive line issues over the course of the 2021 season. They saw many key contributors suffer injuries, and also struggled with inconstant play as well. However, they did find some gems, including offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.

When Baltimore center Bradley Bozeman was asked about how happy he was for Mekari signing his three-year extension with the Ravens, Bozeman had nothing but good things to say about his teammate and fellow offensive lineman.

“[I am] so, so happy for Pat [Mekari]. He’s a hard worker. The guy is a warrior. He plays through injury. He does the things he needs to do. I mean, [Rams OLB] Von Miller quoted him as being one of the best tackles in the league right now, which is awesome. That’s a great compliment from a guy like Von Miller. But Pat is just going to continue to work and continue to do the things he needs to do to be a great football player. I’m proud to call that guy my teammate.”

Mekari’s extension is for around $15.4 million, and he earned it after playing well at right tackle and showing he has the versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line. Bozeman meanwhile will be a free agent during the 2022 offseason and will likely sign a big contract, whether it be with Baltimore or another team.