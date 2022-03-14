Ravens C Bradley Bozeman reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams in free agency

The Baltimore Ravens will have multiple tough decisions to make over the course of 2022 free agency. With the legal tampering period now in full effect across the NFL, teams and agents can negotiate contracts, although nothing can become official until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shortly after the tampering period began, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that Baltimore center Bradley Bozeman is drawing interest from multiple teams, including one of the Ravens’ AFC North rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals. Other teams mentioned in the report are the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is drawing interest from Giants, Jets, Bengals and Panthers in free agency, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022

Bozeman showed that he can play the center position at an extremely high level in 2021, and is one of the best at his position available in 2022 free agency. He also has the versatility to kick out to guard, where he played for multiple seasons before moving back to his college position at center last year. It appears unlikely that Baltimore will be able to bring back the free agent with the market that he’s currently developing, but it remains to be seen where Bozeman will ultimately end up.