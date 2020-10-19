Ravens say bye week coming at a good time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens’ win over the Eagles on Sunday was the one that lifted them to 5-1 and into the bye week on a three-game winning streak.

It was also the win that left the most to be desired.

The Ravens led by three scores in the second half against the Eagles, but needed to stop a two-point conversion play with less than two minutes to play to preserve a 30-28 win. Now, they’ll get a week off to refocus and recharge before their biggest game of the season against the Steelers.

“5-1 going into the bye, we get a chance to just catch our breath, get our bodies right, and then we come out of the bye with a big one,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “This is the game that they say, ‘You’re not really a Raven until you play against the Steelers.’ But during the bye I’m just going to relax, hang with the family and try to take care of my body and then get ready to go to work.”

The team’s bye week was originally scheduled for Week 8, but due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans, the schedule was reworked and the Steelers-Ravens game was back a week. So instead of getting one week to prepare for their biggest challengers in the AFC North, they’ll have two.

For some units on the team, the week off is coming nicely timed.

The Ravens’ offensive line struggled against the Eagles with multiple pre-snap penalties and holding calls, and against the Steelers’ vaunted pass rush, those mistakes will be much costlier.

“We’re looking at it as an opportunity to get better this week, get ready for Pittsburgh — who’s got an amazing defensive front,” tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. “We’re not where we want to be. So, I wouldn’t say there’s any content in our room. We’re really focused on the next game and the next game, and the next opponent — making sure that we’re bettering ourselves to go out there and play our best ball.”

As a whole, the offense hasn’t been as strong as it would like to be through the first six games of the season. On the surface, that makes sense. But even with mistakes and a level of execution, they’re still hoping to get to, they’re averaging 29.8 points per game which puts them eighth in the NFL.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on a 16-game pace to combine for 3,949 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight total turnovers. The rushing attack is averaging 5.4 yards per carry which includes two rushers, Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins, who have more than six yards per carry.

The Ravens’ offense, for all the concerns, has still put up numbers. The big question now is how they’ll fare against perhaps the best defense they’ll face all season long.

“It’s really small things that slows our offense down,” Jackson said. “Our defense always plays great. We just have to clean up little things and we’ll be there. We’ll be alright.”

With a five-game gauntlet of playoff, and title contending, teams on the horizon, getting to the bye week with as few losses as possible was of the utmost importance. Now, they’ve got to make those early wins count.

“Big picture, we’re 5-1,” safety DeShon Elliott said. “Yes, a lot of teams in the league would be excited if they were 5-1 going into the bye week, but we’re not. We expect excellence, we expect greatness, and right now, we’re not being great. I can only speak for the defensive side of the ball, so right now on defense, we’re not being great. We’re not playing sound defensively.”

They’ll take the week off practice, but they won’t be going very far away from the team’s practice facility in Owings Mills.

Safety Chuck Clark said the team will still need to undergo daily COVID-19 testing, so they’ll still need to stay safe from coronavirus. As always with the coronavirus risk, exposure to the virus could hamper more than just one week.

“We’re just doing our simple stuff: Going over the film, breaking it down, getting better, try to work through some stuff and just build on for the next week,” inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. “I’m going to be here all bye week; I’m pretty sure everybody else is, too. We’re looking for a long season here. We’re not looking for any minor setbacks, or getting away from the game, or anything. We’re all just trying to stay locked in pretty much.”

