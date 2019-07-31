Ravens work out Brynden Trawick

The Ravens took a look at one of their former players for a possible reunion.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they had safety Brynden Trawick in for a workout.

Trawick signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and appeared in 38 games for the team over the next three years. He made one start on defense and saw the majority of his time on special teams.

That remained the case with the Raiders in 2016 and with the Titans over the last two years. Trawick went to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player after the 2017 season.

Trawick has 74 tackles and one interception over his six NFL seasons.