Ravens, Broncos under league investigation for potential COVID protocol violations

The NFL is investigating the Ravens and Broncos for potential discipline and COVID protocol violations according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos and Ravens are under investigation for potential discipline, per sources. Every team that has alleged COVID protocol violations gets reviewed; it’s standard. NFL and NFLPA first work to control spread, then review facts, then NFL considers discipline for any violations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

The Ravens now have 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after an outbreak across the team, that also includes multiple staffers.

Last Wednesday, the Ravens released a statement which said they had disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases. According to reports, that staff member was head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders. Those reports said Saunders routinely did not wear a mask or proximity tracker, nor reported potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Staff member currently suspended by team is head strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders, according to sources familiar with situation but not authorized to speak publicly. He’s in his fifth year with the team. https://t.co/DbBgvnvIKC — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 26, 2020

Schefter said the investigation of the Ravens is typical, as the NFL and NFLPA work to review the facts, then the league will hand out discipline. It’s unclear what that discipline could be, but it very well could include a significant fine and/or the forfeiture of draft picks if the league decides.