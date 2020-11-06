Ravens to bring in veteran safety Antoine Bethea for a workout

Ravens to bring in veteran S Antoine Bethea for a workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have been dealing with a lack of defensive depth throughout the week while preparing for their Week 9 game in Indianapolis as a result of star cornerback Marlon Humphrey's positive COVID-19 test result.

Seven Ravens were listed as high-risk close contacts to Humphrey, all of whom play on the defensive side of the ball. Since the initial report, Matthew Judon has been reactivated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the other players are still not practicing.

They may end up being able to play Sunday, but the Ravens are looking at all available options in case they need to make a quick change. Their latest veteran workout comes in the secondary.

The Ravens will be hosting veteran S Antoine Bethea for a tryout. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 6, 2020

Baltimore already worked out Tramon Williams earlier in the week, so the team is clearly eyeing secondary help from those with lots of experience.

Bethea, who played locally in college at Howard, was drafted in 2006 and has played 206 games in the NFL. His most recent stint came in 2019 with the Giants, where he started all 16 games.

If signed, the 36-year-old would be joining the fifth team of his NFL career. The Ravens are set to kick off against the Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.