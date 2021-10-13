Ravens bring in two cornerbacks for tryouts on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been hit hard with injuries at multiple key positions during the 2021 season so far. One area where the team could use some more depth is in the secondary, where they have lost players such as Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry and others for extended periods of time. Some of their players have recovered, while others are still awaiting their return to the field or won’t be able to play at all in 2021.

On Tuesday, Baltimore brought in two cornerbacks for tryouts in Darqueze Dennard and Alexander Myers.

Ravens tried out two corners today: former Bengal and Falcon Darqueze Dennard and former Lion Alexander Myres. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 12, 2021

Dennard is a former first round pick, as he was selected 24th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 draft. He has accumulated 310 total tackles and four interceptions throughout his seven-year career.

Myers has only played in one NFL game, as he has bounced around the league after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2019.