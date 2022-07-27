Ravens bring in three players for tryouts on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their first full-team practice of 2022 training camp, which kicks off on Wednesday. Baltimore saw their veterans report for camp on Tuesday, which was a welcome sight as football is in the air once again at the facility.

While the Ravens’ roster has plenty of depth already, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta leaves no stone unturned in trying to make his team the best it can possibly be. On Tuesday, the Ravens brought in three players for tryouts in wide receivers Devin Gray and Bailey Gaither, as well as running back Calvin Turner.