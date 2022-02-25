Ravens bring in secondary help in latest 2022 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. They have many different areas to improve on their team as they look to keep up with the rest of the league, and they will explore every avenue to do so.

In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has Baltimore bringing in secondary reinforcements in University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. When explaining his choice, Trapasso talked about McDuffie’s versatility.

“McDuffie can do many things in a defense, and the Ravens will deploy him all over the secondary.”