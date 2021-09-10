Ravens bring in another running back, reportedly sign Latavius Murray to one-year deal

The most obvious free-agent fit in the NFL has finally come to fruition. Days after he was released by the New Orleans Saints, Latavius Murray reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ravens now have reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Saints’ RB Latavius Murray, per source. https://t.co/Wx4H9wSwOc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

The move comes a day after starter Gus Edwards reportedly sustained a torn ACL during practice.

Ravens dealing with numerous running back injuries

The injury put the Ravens' depth chart in further disarray. The team was expected to go with a combination of J.K. Dobbins and Edwards when training camp opened. During the team's final preseason game, Dobbins tore his ACL, knocking him out for the season.

Justice Hill was expected to see more work following Dobbins' injury, but Hill tore his Achilles tendon in September. He will also miss the 2021 season.

With Dobbins and Hill sidelined, Edwards and Ty'Son Williams were the only two healthy running backs on the team's roster. Edwards got injured in practice Thursday, leaving Williams as the presumptive starter in Week 1.

Ravens sign three veteran backs to help carry load

Williams may get carries in Week 1, but the team wants to make sure he's not completely overworked. In addition to signing Murray, the Ravens also signed Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. It's likely at least one of Bell or Freeman gets promoted to the 53-man roster before the Ravens play Monday night.

That group should give the Ravens a few options early in the season. If Murray and Williams can't give the team the production it seeks, and if Bell and Freeman look like they've lost a step, the team could add yet another running back a few weeks into the season.

The Ravens are favored by 4 at BetMGM against the host Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.