Ravens bring back Jordan Richards

The Ravens effectively traded for Jordan Richards last year, so they brought him back for another year.

The team announced that they had re-signed the veteran safety to a one-year deal. The core special teamer was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

The Ravens picked up Richards last year when the Patriots released him to make room for Justin Bethel, whom the Ravens had just released. Richards played 10 games with the Ravens last year.

It was another move to bolster their secondary, after signing safety Chuck Clark to an extension earlier this month.