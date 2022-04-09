Ravens bring back DL Calais Campbell on two-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have added a few new defensive pieces during the 2022 offseason in safety Marcus Williams and defensive lineman Michael Pierce, as well as re-signing inside linebacker Josh Bynes. Now, they’ve brought back another one of their own defensive players in a key veteran.

On Saturday, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that defensive lineman defensive end Calais Campbell is re-signing with Baltimore on a two-year deal. Shortly after, the Ravens’ official Twitter account tweeted out the news, followed by a hype video.

Free-agent DE Calais Campbell, a six-time Pro-Bowl selection, is returning to Baltimore on a two-year deal, per source. The 35-year-old Campbell has spent the past two seasons in Baltimore and now is expected to finish his NFL career there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

He’s back‼️ We’ve agreed to terms with @CalaisCampbell on a 2-year deal. 😈 pic.twitter.com/0M4tPOY354 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2022

Campbell is one of the veteran leaders on the team, so his presence on and off the field will continue to help tremendously. If Campbell had chosen to move on from Baltimore it would have left a giant sized hole in their defensive line, both figuratively and literally. He played at a high-level over the course of his two seasons with the team, and now returns for at least one more.

Even though Campbell is back with the Ravens, it doesn’t eliminate the need to get younger on the defensive line for Baltimore. They could still certainly invest a draft pick or two into the position come draft weekend, which would ensure that they’d have talent ready for when Campbell eventually departs from the team. However, he’s back in a Ravens uniform for now, which is good news all around.