Ravens bring back Calais Campbell on two-year, $12.5 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens like what they've seen from Calais Campbell the past two seasons. The team re-signed Campbell to a reported two-year, $12.5 million deal.

The team confirmed Campbell was coming back but did not mention the details of his contract. Campbell will reportedly make $12.5 million, but can earn up to $16.5 million based on incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Compensation update: Ravens are giving Calais Campbell a 2-year, $12.5 million deal that can get to $16.5 million, per source. https://t.co/rAQ5Bvy8HD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Campbell, 35, spent the past two seasons in Baltimore. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020, his first year with the team. Last season, Campbell recorded 49 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in 15 games.

Calais Campbell could finish career with Ravens

Campbell's new deal will take him through his age-37 season. At that point, he will have to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing in the NFL. Campbell has been one of the best defensive linemen in the league since he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft.

Campbell has made six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his 14-year career. He was named to the NFL Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team, and finished as the runner up for the defensive player of the year award in 2017, losing out to Aaron Donald.