Ravens bounce back with 31-17 win

The Ravens suffered their first loss of the season against the Chiefs last Monday night, but there’s no losing streak in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns to tight end Mark Andrews and set a career-high with a 50-yard touchdown run in a 31-17 win over the Washington Football Team. The victory gives the Ravens a 3-1 record on the season with a visit from the Bengals on tap in Week Five.

Jackson’s final snap of the game came with just over six minutes left in the game. He hit Willie Snead for 10 yards on a third-and-11 and it looked like the Ravens might keep the offense on the field for a moment before opting to let Justin Tucker kick a field goal. Robert Griffin III came in to run out the clock, but wound up throwing an interception that allowed Washington to tack on a late touchdown.

An onside kick was recovered by Baltimore, however, and the second attempt to run out the clock was more successful.

The offense had some highlights, but Washington’s defense was able to keep them from running away with the game. The offense wasn’t able to find enough things that worked to close the gap. A silver lining is that Dwayne Haskins finished the game 32-of-45 for 314 yards.

While a good chunk of the yards came with the Ravens up by a comfortable margin, he showed a good connection with Terry McLaurin and likely showed head coach Ron Rivera that he’s not closing in on the “cutoff point” that Rivera mentioned last week.

