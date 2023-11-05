Ravens blowout Seahawks 37-3 with 515 yards to Seattle's 151

The Ravens moved to 7-2 by dominating the Seahawks start to finish. Baltimore won 37-3 in a mismatch to drop Seattle to 6-3.

The Ravens gained 515 yards, including 298 on the ground, and held the Seahawks to 151.

Kyle Van Noy had two of the team's four sacks and a forced fumble, and Geno Stone had his NFL-leading sixth interception of the season.

Geno Smith went 13-of-28 for 157 yards, and Ken Walker gained only 16 yards on nine carries. DK Metcalf's only catch went for 50 yards, setting up the Seahawks' only points of the day.

Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who had one catch for 9 yards in two offensive snaps this season, had nine carries for a team-leading 138 yards. He scored on a 40-yard touchdown run.

Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns and had five carries for 52 yards.

Lamar Jackson ran for 60 yards on 10 carries and completed 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards, and Mark Andrews caught nine passes for 80 yards.