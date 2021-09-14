What do Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller have in common with Carson Palmer, Rudi Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh?

They were the leading passer, rusher, and receiver in each of the last two games the Baltimore Ravens have lost when once holding a 14-point lead.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens lost a game when they led by 14 for the first time under head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens had been 81-0 in games where they’d held a two-touchdown lead until Monday night’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders. The last such loss for Baltimore was a 27-26 win by the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 5, 2004 when the Ravens had held a 20-3 lead over Cincinnati under head coach Brian Billick.

The Ravens had also won each of their last five season openers heading into Monday night.

The Ravens grabbed a 14-0 lead over the Raiders behind touchdowns from Ty'Son Williams and Marquise Brown. Las Vegas clawed back to make it a 14-10 game at halftime but didn’t tie the game until just over nine minutes remained on Josh Jacobs’ second touchdown run of the night.

The game would see three more touchdowns and two more field goals on the night with Zay Jones‘ 31-yard touchdown in overtime serving as the final blow for the Ravens.

Ravens blow a 14-point lead for first time since 2004, first time in 82 games under John Harbaugh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk