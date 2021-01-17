Justin Tucker picked a bad day for the worst game of his career.

Tucker may be the best kicker in NFL history, but kickers are usually remembered less for their full bodies of work than for a few big kicks in big games. And Tucker had two big misses as the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday.

With misses from 41 yards and 46 yards, Saturday’s game was the first time in Tucker’s 155-game career that he had two misses on attempts shorter than 50 yards. Afterward, the Ravens rallied to Tucker’s defense, blaming the wind.

“The wind was very impactful,” coach John Harbaugh said, via the Ravens’ website. “You could see it for both kickers. It was tough, really challenging out there.”

Said teammate Orlando Brown Jr., “The wind was crazy. Tuck’s the greatest kicker to ever play this game. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. His job isn’t easy. He’s done everything he’s needed to do over the last nine or 10 years, however long he’s been playing. He’s the best in the league at it.”

Added linebacker Matthew Judon, “We all have faith in Tucker. When he was going out there and kicking, the wind kicked up. We expect him to make those, but we’re all human. I missed some sacks today. Nobody went out there and played perfect. We’re not going to sit here and hang this loss on Tuck.”

Ravens blame wind for Justin Tucker’s bad game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk