Ravens use best player available strategy in latest full 2022 7-round mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens will have ample opportunities to add talent to their roster over 2022 draft weekend. They will start the festivities with 10 draft picks, including nine in the first four rounds. That makes for a treasure trove of selections, and plenty of options as to what they could do with them.

One of the strategies that Baltimore has employed over the course of their franchise history is selecting the best players available, regardless of need. Recent examples of this include cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back J.K. Dobbins, both picks that have turned out extremely well for the franchise.

Below we look at a full Ravens 2022 seven-round mock draft where the team uses the best player available strategy.

Round 1, Pick 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Safety isn’t a need for the Ravens anymore after signing Marcus Williams and seeing Tony Jefferson II and Geno Stone return. However, a talent like Hamilton is too good to pass up with his elite ball skills, high football IQ, and immense positional versatility.

Round 2, Pick 45: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Dean profiles similarly to Patrick Queen in some instances, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that the duo could coexist in the Baltimore defense. The former Bulldog plays with an extremely high motor and is very good in coverage, also showing good overall instincts.

Round 3, Pick 76: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bonitto is a speed rusher, winning his reps with his quickness, agility and ability to bend his body to get around offensive lineman. He is also good in the run game, setting a stable edge while also being a great open field tackler. The former Sooner could play a key role early depending on how the rest of the draft and free agency play out.

Round 3, Pick 100: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce is a big-bodied receiver, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing around 213 pounds. He excels in contested catch situations, using his body control and ball skills to come down with the football when tightly covered at the catch point. He would be a good compliment to what Baltimore already has at the wide receiver position.

Story continues

Round 4, Pick 110: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is a very versatile player, excelling both inside and outside at the cornerback position. However, he has also taken snaps at wide receiver and is a talented returner, offering some kind of value in all three phases. The fact that he stands at 5-foot-8 likely puts him in the slot at the NFL level, but Baltimore is looking for a replacement for Tavon Young.

Round 4: Pick 119: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Walker projects more as a right tackle at the NFL level, but could be plugged in on the left side if Ronnie Stanley still isn’t ready to play. He is a bit of a developmental piece, but has shown flashes with his foot quickness and overall anchor.

Round 4, Pick 128: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce is a competitor, and has a tough, physical running style. He also has plenty of acceleration and quickness to his game, making him a well-rounded running back. The Ravens might need someone to soak up carries early with the uncertainty surrounding J.K. Dobbins as well as Gus Edwards, and Pierce certainly fits that bill.

Round 4, Pick 139: Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Butler is a good contributor in both the run and pass game, showing the ability to be on the field in multiple different situations. He plays with solid fundamentals, and is an extremely versatile piece. Baltimore needs more interior pass rushing presence, and Butler could give them that.

Round 4, Pick 141: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

McCollum was extremely productive at Sam Houston State, totaling 54 pass breakups and 13 interceptions in 56 games at the college level. He has great ball skills, and also contributes in the run game. With the Ravens losing a lot of their cornerback depth in free agency, the team could do a lot worse than nabbing both Jones and McCollum.

Round 5, Pick 196: Alex Wright, EDGE, UAB

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Wright is a bigger edge rusher, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing around 270 pounds. However, he found a multitude of ways to get to the quarterback in college, and would be a nice late-round flier for Baltimore to invest in.

1

1