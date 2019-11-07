Ravens at Bengals Week 10: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

It's a great time to be a Baltimore Ravens fan.

They are on a four-game winning streak, with the latest their biggest victory of the season, defeating the previously undefeated New England Patriots, 37-20, in Week 9.

Baltimore should be able to continue their winning ways in Week 10 as they travel to Cincinnati for an AFC North clash against arguably the worst team in football, the winless Bengals.

Cincinnati is coming off their bye week and has made a change at quarterback. Longtime starter Andy Dalton, who's in the final year of his contract, has been benched. In what has turned into a lost season, the Bengals plan on seeing what fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley can do at the helm.

Things won't be easy for Finley, as he's facing a Baltimore defense that has held the likely 2019 MVP Russell Wilson and Tom Brady to just 13 and 20 points, respectively, in their past two games. On the bright side for Finley, there's a strong possibility that star wide receiver A.J. Green makes his season debut for Cincinnati.

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 24-23-0. Here's everything you need to know.

Ravens at Bengals: How to watch

What: Week 10 of the NFL regular season

Who: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1:00 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

Radio: WBAL New Radio 1090, 98Rock and 101.5 FM

Weather: 55 degrees, partly cloudy

RAVENS 2019 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sun., 9/8 at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (W, 59-10)

Week 2: Sun., 9/15 vs. Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. (W, 23-17)

Week 3: Sun., 9/22 at Chiefs. 1:00 p.m. (L, 33-28)

Week 4: Sun., 9/29 vs. Browns, 1:00 p.m. (L, 40-25)

Week 5: Sun., 10/6 at Steelers, 1:00 p.m. (W (OT), 26-23)

Week 6: Sun., 10/13 vs. Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (W, 23-17)

Week 7: Sun., 10/20 at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (W, 30-16)

Week 8: BYE week

Week 9: Sun., 11/3 vs. Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (W, 37-20)

Week 10: Sun., 11/10 at Bengals, 1:00 p.m.

Week 11: Sun., 11/17 vs. Texans, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Mon., 11/25 at Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Week 13: Sun., 12/1 vs. 49ers, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: Sun., 12/8 at Bills, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Thu., 12/12 vs. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Week 16: Sun., 12/22 at Browns, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17: Sun., 12/29 vs. Steelers, 1:00 p.m.

Ravens at Bengals Week 10: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington