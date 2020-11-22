After a couple of bad snaps last week, Ravens starting center Matt Skura is heading to the bench.

Patrick Mekari will start at center for the Ravens today against the Titans and Skura will be benched, according to NFL Network. Mekari has started three games at guard this season.

Skura said he and his family received abusive messages from Ravens fans on social media after his bad snaps in last week’s loss to the Patriots.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman both said last week that the errant snaps were something that has to get fixed, and apparently the fix will be sending Skura to the bench.

Ravens bench starting center Matt Skura originally appeared on Pro Football Talk