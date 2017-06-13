Ravens’ Ben Watson back at practice 10 months after torn Achilles

Last week the Ravens lost veteran tight end Dennis Pitta to an injury, but this week the Ravens got veteran tight end Benjamin Watson back from an injury.

Watson is on the practice field today, cleared to go for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the preseason last year.

The 36-year-old Watson could help the Ravens account for the loss of Pitta. When the Ravens signed Watson last year, he was coming off a 74-catch season for the Saints in 2015.

Watson was the Patriots’ first-round pick in 2004. He played six seasons in New England, three in Cleveland and three in New Orleans before signing with the Ravens last year.