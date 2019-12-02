Ravens beat 49ers in potential Super Bowl preview

In what was potentially a Super Bowl dress rehearsal, the Baltimore Ravens sent out a statement to the rest of the NFL and moved to 10-2 to match their opponents on Sunday.

The Ravens’ 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers was secured thanks to a 49-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as the clock ticked over in the final moments.

In what was billed as the league’s best offense versus its most ferocious defense, both sides wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard. It remained close throughout and, unsurprisingly, the thinnest of margins proved enough.

Lamar Jackson relied on play action to create separation for his receivers downfield (season-high 58% of attempts).



Play Action: 4.2 yds avg target separation

No Play Action: 1.8 yds avg target separation#SFvsBAL | @Lj_era8 | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/mKQHjbhaT1 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 1, 2019

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Ravens tight-end Mark Samuel exchanged early touchdowns in the high quality affair, while the league’s number one MVP candidate, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, was limited to only one sustained TD drive on the day – testament to San Francisco’s brilliant defense.

It leaves both teams still atop their divisions. The Ravens till have a big gap between themselves and the Steelers in the AFC North, while the Seahawks could draw level at the top of the NFC West if they beat the Vikings tonight on Monday Night Football.

