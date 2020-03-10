Ravens awarded third and fourth round compensatory picks

The Ravens got a bit of good news Tuesday as they were awarded third and fourth-round compensatory picks in next month's NFL Draft.

Their third-round pick will be 106th overall and the fourth-round pick will be 143rd overall. The two picks come from losing linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receiver John Brown in last year's free agency.

Baltimore now has nine picks in next month's draft: One first, one second, two third-round picks, three fourth-round picks, one fifth-round pick and one sixth-round pick.

The Ravens got some luck with their compensatory pick for Mosley, who spent most of last season with the Jets injured. He signed a five-year, 85 million dollar contract last spring. Because of the time he missed, there was concern that what appeared to be a lock for third-round compensation would turn into a fourth-round pick.

Last offseason, the Ravens lost pass-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs as well, but those losses were canceled out by the acquisitions of safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram.

During the season, the Ravens cut defensive back Justin Bethel to preserve the fourth-round compensatory pick the team was owed from Brown's signing. They had to make the move after the Titans released defensive end Brent Urban.

The Ravens have acquired the most compensatory picks (52) in the NFL since the league began the system in 1994. The next closest teams are the Cowboys and Patriots, tied at 43 picks.

With some more draft ammunition, the Ravens have set themselves up to replace the departure of Marshal Yanda and the potential departure of pass-rusher Matthew Judon, whether by franchise tag or free agency.

